Uniper Q1 Profit Surges, Revenues Down; Maintains FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - German energy major Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK, UN0.DE) on Tuesday reported significantly higher profit in its first quarter, despite weak revenues. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were trading at 44.00 euros, down 0.23 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Uniper continues to expect adjusted net income of 350 million euros to 600 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of 1.0 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros.

In the first quarter, the company's net income totaled 335 million euros or 0.80 euro per share, significantly higher than 85 million euros or 0.20 euro per share last year.

Adjusted net income was 231 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 143 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA of 407 million euros surged from prior year's loss of 139 million euros.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.4 percent to 17.342 billion euros from 21.261 billion euros last year.

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