Uniper Q1 Profit Down, Adj. Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - German energy company Uniper, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Thursday reported lower net income for the first quarter, with sales declining year on year.

The group reported net income of 484 million euros, compared to 758 million euros last year. Earnings per share slid to 1.33 euros from 2.01 euros. On adjusted basis, net income surged to 499 million euros from 117 million euros, and EBITDA rose to 811 million euros from 356 million euros last year.

For the first quarter, the Group's sales slid by about 38 percent to 12.89 billion euros from 20.82 billion euros last year. The group said the comparative figures have been restated based on changes in accounting and presentation methods for the first quarter of 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.