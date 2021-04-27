Uniper Preliminary Q1 Adj. EBIT Rises

(RTTNews) - Uniper reported preliminary adjusted EBIT for the first three months of 2021 of approximately 730 million euros compared to 651 million euros, prior year. The company said the increase in the earnings is mainly due to extraordinary gains from the international business of the Global Commodities segment.

The Board of Management has decided to raise the outlook for the adjusted EBIT for the financial year 2021 to a range of 800 million euros to 1.05 billion from previously 700 million euros to 950 million euros. The company raised the outlook for the adjusted net income from to 650 million euros to 850 million euros, from previously 550 million euros to 750 million euros.

