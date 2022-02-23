Uniper Posts Hefty Net Loss In FY21, Proposes Dividend; Sees Higher Adj. Results In FY22

(RTTNews) - German energy generation and trading company Uniper SE reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 net loss was 4.11 billion euros.

Adjusted net income was 906 million euros, compared to the prior-year figure of 774 million euros.

Adjusted EBIT was 1.19 billion euros, around 19 percent higher than last year's 998 million euros, mainly attributable to strong results at the Global Commodities segment.

The company said its economic net debt is significantly lower, primarily because of high operating cash flow and lower pension obligations.

Further, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 18 that Uniper pay out a dividend of 26 million euros or 0.07 euro per share for the 2021 financial year.

Looking ahead fore fiscal 2022, Uniper expects adjusted EBIT to be between 1.0 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros, and adjusted net income between 0.8 billion euros and 1.1 billion euros.

