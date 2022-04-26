Uniper posts $3.2 bln Q1 loss on Nord Stream 2, Unipro impairments

Adds details on Q1 results, impairments

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE on Tuesday reported a net loss of around 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in the first quarter, citing impairment charges related to its Nord Stream 2 funding involvement and Russian unit Unipro UPRO.MM.

The company confirmed its 2022 outlook for adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and adjusted net income, still seen at 1.0 billion to 1.3 billion euros and 0.8 billion to 1.1 billion, respectively.

Uniper, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, had last month flagged that it would fully impair its 987 million euro loan it provided to the suspended Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and that it had initiated a sales process for Unipro.

Overall, Uniper expects impairment charges of around 2 billion euros in the first quarter.

The company said its operating performance was also negatively impacted by lower gas storage withdrawals, which resulted in less earnings but higher storage levels in the wake of potential disruptions of Russian gas supplies.

As a result, the company swung to an adjusted loss before interest and tax of 830 million euros in the first quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of 731 million euros.

($1 = 0.9399 euro)

