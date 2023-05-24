News & Insights

Uniper not buying LNG from Russia - CFO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 24, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Tom Käckenhoff for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE is not buying Russian liquefied gas (LNG), Chief Financial Officer Jutta Dönges said on Wednesday at the firm's virtual shareholder meeting.

"We can definitely rule that out," she responded to a question from a shareholder who enquired whether Uniper was acquiring LNG from Russia through third parties on the global market.

(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Friederike Heine)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.