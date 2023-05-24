Uniper not buying LNG from Russia - CFO

May 24 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE is not buying Russian liquefied gas (LNG), Chief Financial Officer Jutta Dönges said on Wednesday at the firm's virtual shareholder meeting.

"We can definitely rule that out," she responded to a question from a shareholder who enquired whether Uniper was acquiring LNG from Russia through third parties on the global market.

(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Friederike Heine)

