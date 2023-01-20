Uniper names Jutta Doenges new CFO

January 20, 2023 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by Emma-Victoria Farr for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper UN01.DE said on Friday it has appointed Jutta Doenges as its new chief financial officer.

Doenges will join the management board and leave Uniper's supervisory board, which she joined in December 2022, at the end of February.

She succeeds Tiina Tuomela as CFO from March 1, 2023.

"We have gained [in Jutta Doenges] someone who is very familiar with the interplay between entrepreneurial activity and state supervision," said Tom Blades, Chairman of Uniper's supervisory board.

"I will be discussing her succession on the supervisory board with the German Federal Government shortly," Blades said.

