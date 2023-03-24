Uniper Names Carsten Poppinga Chief Commercial Officer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Uniper (UNPRF.PK) announced Carsten Poppinga will become new Chief Commercial Officer on 1 October. Carsten Poppinga is a mathematician and works as Senior Vice President Trading & Origination at Statkraft Markets GmbH in Düsseldorf, a subsidiary of the Norwegian Statkraft AS.

Niek den Hollander, whose contract expires at the end of May, has agreed to continue in his position until 31 July. Niek den Hollander has been CCO of Uniper since June 2020.

The company also announced that CEO designate, Michael Lewis, will take office on 1 July. Lewis comes from E.ON, where he is CEO of the company's UK business.

