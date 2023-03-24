Markets

Uniper Names Carsten Poppinga Chief Commercial Officer - Quick Facts

March 24, 2023 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Uniper (UNPRF.PK) announced Carsten Poppinga will become new Chief Commercial Officer on 1 October. Carsten Poppinga is a mathematician and works as Senior Vice President Trading & Origination at Statkraft Markets GmbH in Düsseldorf, a subsidiary of the Norwegian Statkraft AS.

Niek den Hollander, whose contract expires at the end of May, has agreed to continue in his position until 31 July. Niek den Hollander has been CCO of Uniper since June 2020.

The company also announced that CEO designate, Michael Lewis, will take office on 1 July. Lewis comes from E.ON, where he is CEO of the company's UK business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.