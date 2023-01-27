Uniper labour boss criticises company break-up idea

By Tom Käckenhoff

DUESSELDORF, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A representative for employees at top German gas trader Uniper UN01.DEcriticised a discussion paper that suggested breaking up the nationalised company, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

Uniper was told to sell assets last year in exchange for European Union antitrust approval of a government bailout after Russia cut off gas supply, making it the biggest corporate bailout in German history.

But a discussion paper dubbed "Project Orca" which Boston Consulting Group (BCG) wrote for the government explores a possible break-up of the company, which has created unease among employees.

The paper, seen by Reuters, also outlines other options for Uniper and Sefe, formerly Gazprom Germania, ranging from a full or partial merger to the creation of a hydrogen champion based on assets of both firms.

Another option outlined in the paper, dated Dec. 23, 2022, is the sale of profitable businesses, most notably the power generation business of Uniper which does not require long-term state ownership.

"One disadvantage, depending on how it is structured, is the possible break-up of Uniper in particular, with a corresponding loss of synergies for the group," the paper, which was first reported by Handelsblatt, said.

But Harald Seegatz, who heads Uniper's works council and serves as deputy chairman of the group's supervisory board, said a break-up was not an option.

"Uniper must be preserved as an entire group, which is the only way we can also secure Germany's energy supply," Seegatz told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

He said employees had taken politicians at their word that Uniper would remain in existence, except for divestments the EU required.

A Uniper spokesperson said the BCG paper was merely a "discussion paper" and that "to our knowledge, there is currently no decision ... on structural measures".

BCG declined to comment.

Sefe did not respond to requests for comment.

The Finance Ministry, which is responsible for Berlin's 99% holding in Uniper, had no immediate comment.

(Additional reporting by Tom Sims and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Holger Hansen in Berlin; editing by Josie Kao and Jason Neely)

