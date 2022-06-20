Uniper In Deal With Sunnic Lighthouse For Electricity From Solar Power Plants In Germany

(RTTNews) - Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK), a German electrical utility company, announced Monday its framework agreement with direct marketer Sunnic Lighthouse GmbH, a subsidiary of ENERPARC AG, for the purchase of electricity from solar power plants.

Under the Power Purchase Agreement or PPA, Uniper will purchase around 208 gigawatt hours annually from 53 solar parks distributed throughout Germany with an installed capacity of approximately 198 MW.

Deliveries of green power by Sunnic Lighthouse to Uniper will start as early as July 2022 and initially run until the end of 2027.

Niek den Hollander, Chief Commercial Officer of Uniper, said, "The demand for green power is growing. In the course of the energy transition, we are not only decarbonizing our own power generation, but are already making more and more green power available to our customers so that they can achieve their own climate targets."

