Uniper has not start selling Datteln 4 coal-fired plant - CFO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 24, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Tom Käckenhoff for Reuters ->

DUESSELDORF, May 24 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE, which was nationalised last year, has not started selling its Datteln 4 coal-fired power plant yet, its chief financial officer Jutta Doenges said on Wednesday.

The European Commission cleared Uniper's bailout in December but said Uniper will have to divest parts of its business, including the Datteln 4 power plant.

