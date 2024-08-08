Uniper H1 Profit, Sales Down; Lifts FY24 Adj. Earnings View

(RTTNews) - German energy company Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income plunged to 903 million euros from last year's 9.45 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 2.11 euros, down from 22.65 euros a year ago.

Uniper's first-half adjusted net income of 1.11 billion euros was below the prior-year figure of 2.50 billion euros, as expected.

Adjusted EBITDA was 1.74 billion euros, significantly below last year's 4.11 billion euros, which reflected successful optimization transactions relating to gas replacement procurement in conjunction with undelivered gas from Russia.

Sales fell to 31.73 billion euros from prior year's 54.48 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Uniper raised its forecast for adjusted EBITDA to 2.4 billion euros from 1.9 billion euros expected earlier, and adjusted net income to 1.5 billion euros from previous view of 1.1 billion euros.

