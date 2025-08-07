Uniper H1 Profit Drops, Sales Rise; Lifts Low-end Of FY25 Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - German energy company Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK) reported Thursday sharply lower profit in its first half, despite higher sales. Further, the company raised the lower end of its fiscal 2025 earnings outlook range.

The company further said it intends to invest about 8 billion euros in its transformation by the early 2030s and, according to its current estimate of market developments, to invest about 5 billion euros through 2030.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Uniper now expects adjusted net income of 350 million euros to 550 million euros instead of 250 million euros to 550 million euros expected earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is now projected in a range of 1 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros, compared to previous estimate of 0.9 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros.

In the first half, net income declined to 267 million euros from last year's 903 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.63 euro, down from 2.11 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 135 million euros, compared to prior year's 1.14 billion euros.

Uniper's adjusted EBITDA of 379 million euros plunged from 1.74 billion euros a year ago.

Sales for the first half, however, grew to 33.06 billion euros from 31.73 billion euros last year.

