Markets

Uniper H1 Profit Drops, Sales Rise; Lifts Low-end Of FY25 Outlook Range

August 07, 2025 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German energy company Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK) reported Thursday sharply lower profit in its first half, despite higher sales. Further, the company raised the lower end of its fiscal 2025 earnings outlook range.

The company further said it intends to invest about 8 billion euros in its transformation by the early 2030s and, according to its current estimate of market developments, to invest about 5 billion euros through 2030.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Uniper now expects adjusted net income of 350 million euros to 550 million euros instead of 250 million euros to 550 million euros expected earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is now projected in a range of 1 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros, compared to previous estimate of 0.9 billion euros to 1.3 billion euros.

In the first half, net income declined to 267 million euros from last year's 903 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.63 euro, down from 2.11 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 135 million euros, compared to prior year's 1.14 billion euros.

Uniper's adjusted EBITDA of 379 million euros plunged from 1.74 billion euros a year ago.

Sales for the first half, however, grew to 33.06 billion euros from 31.73 billion euros last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.