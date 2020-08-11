Markets

Uniper H1 Net Profit Down, Adj. EBITDA Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German energy generation and trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), reported Tuesday that its first-half net income declined to 677 million euros from last year's 921 million euros.

Earnings per share were 1.75 euros, down from 2.40 euros a year ago. Adjusted net income was 527 million euros, compared to prior year's 189 million euros.

Adjusted EBIT was 691 million euros, higher than 308 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA grew to 1.01 billion euros from prior year's 657 million euros.

Sales in the first half plunged to 19.98 billion euros from 33.74 billion euros a year ago.

Electricity sales fell to 266.6 billion kWh from 316.5 billion kWh last year. Gas volume sold grew to 1,137.6 billion kWh from 1,105.2 billion kWh a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular