Uniper flags lower-than-expected 2022 loss as gas prices fall

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE, Germany's top gas trader which was nationalised last year, expects a net loss of 19.1 billion euros ($21 billion) for 2022, not as wide as feared in November, as lower gas prices have led to more favourable cost forecasts.

The company in November reported a net loss of 40 billion euros, saying at the time that the chunk of that was based on forward price projections of purchases of gas it no longer gets from Gazprom GAZP.MM, its former main supplier.

This means that Uniper expects to buy replacement volumes at lower prices than it expected a few months ago, thereby reducing future losses.

Uniper shares rose more than 5% after its statement.

($1 = 0.9174 euros)

