Uniper favours independence over possible state stake sale -Boersen-Zeitung

FRANKFURT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Energy firm Uniper UN0k.DE, which was bailed out by Germany during Europe's energy crisis, would like to become independent again once Berlin decides how it will reduce its 99% stake, its chief executive told daily Boersen-Zeitung.

"We have said that we consider an independent Uniper a good option. But the decision lies in the hands of the government," Michael Lewis said, when asked whether Uniper would prefer to return to the capital markets as a listed and independent entity, or whether Berlin should sell its stake to a new owner.

The EU has asked Germany to cut its stake to 25% plus one share by the end of 2028 in exchange for its approval of Uniper's state rescue last year. Berlin has so far not provided details of an exit strategy.

Uniper shareholders earlier this month approved a proposed capital cut that will enable the bailed-out firm to pay dividends again and the German government to divest its stake.

