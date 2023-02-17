Uniper expects volatile 2023 profit as gas price swings remain uncertain

Adds details on derivatives, CFO comment

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bailed-out gas trader Uniper UN01.DE expects profit to bounce back in 2023 from a record loss last year, it said on Friday, cautioning that any volatility in gas prices would directly filter through as it continues to replace Russian volumes.

Uniper, which has become the biggest casualty of Europe's energy crisis and was nationalised by the state, said falling gas prices reduced the amount of losses as well as its derivative positions, which came down by nearly two-thirds between September and December.

"We must be aware that in future quarters, too, Uniper's earnings will depend to a significant extent on the amount of gas replacement procurement costs," outgoing finance chief Tiina Tuomela said in a statement.

"These costs, in turn, depend largely on the price of gas."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.