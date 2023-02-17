Uniper expects volatile 2023 profit as gas price swings remain uncertain

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bailed-out gas trader Uniper UN01.DE expects profit to bounce back in 2023 from a record loss last year, it said on Friday, cautioning that any volatility in gas prices would directly filter through as it continues to replace Russian volumes.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.