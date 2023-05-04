Uniper expects UAE refinery, BBL stake sale to close in coming weeks

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE expects two announced asset sales, requested by the European Commission in exchange for approving the German utility's bailout, to close soon, the company's chief financial officer told analysts on Thursday.

Uniper in February agreed to sell its oil refinery in the United Arab Emirates to a consortium of Montfort and the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for an undisclosed sum. It has also announced a deal to sell a 20% stake in the BBL gas pipeline.

"We have signed SPAs (sales and purchase agreements) in place and we are actually looking forward to have the closing still in the coming weeks. So we are confident on this end that we can announce some progress rather soon," Jutta Doenges said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; editing by Matthias Williams)

