News & Insights

World Markets

Uniper expects UAE refinery, BBL stake sale to close in coming weeks

May 04, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE expects two announced asset sales, requested by the European Commission in exchange for approving the German utility's bailout, to close soon, the company's chief financial officer told analysts on Thursday.

Uniper in February agreed to sell its oil refinery in the United Arab Emirates to a consortium of Montfort and the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for an undisclosed sum. It has also announced a deal to sell a 20% stake in the BBL gas pipeline.

"We have signed SPAs (sales and purchase agreements) in place and we are actually looking forward to have the closing still in the coming weeks. So we are confident on this end that we can announce some progress rather soon," Jutta Doenges said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; editing by Matthias Williams)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.