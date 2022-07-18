Uniper draws down 2 bln euro KfW credit facility

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Embattled German gas importer Uniper UN01.DE, subject of consultations between the German and Finnish governments, drew down its 2 billion euro ($2.03 billion) credit facility from Germany's state-owned KfW bank, it said on Monday.

The step was taken in response to supply disruptions of Russian gas and its corresponding effects on the energy markets and exchanges, said Uniper.

The country's biggest gas importer, became subject to urgent consultations between Berlin and Helsinki after it asked Berlin for a bailout to tackle financial problems caused by the scarcity of gas and sky-rocketing prices.

State-dominated Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE holds a 78% stake.

A Finnish government minister's visit to Berlin last week did not yield a clearer timeline for a solution to Uniper's financial problems, according to a German Economy Ministry spokesperson.

($1 = 0.9859 euros)

