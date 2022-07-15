Uniper drawing down its gas inventories - Focus report

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE, Germany's biggest gas importer, has been drawing down its underground gas reserves since the beginning of this week to fulfil parts of its delivery obligations as Russian shipments dropped to zero on the Nord Stream 1 link, Focus magazine reported on Friday.

"Since the beginning of the week, we have been taking gas from the capacities we use ourselves," the German publication quoted a spokesman as saying.

Uniper spokespersons did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Nord Stream 1 began a 10-day maintenance on Monday.

On Thursday, the build-up of German overall gas reserves for winter reversed into a small day-on-day fall for the first time. The energy network regulator reported Germany's total storage capacity was 64.5% full, down 0.1 percentage point.

Ukraine and its allies have accused Russia of limiting the flow of energy to Europe deliberately in revenge for sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation."

Russia says it is a reliable supplier that honours its contacts.

Uniper is subject to urgent consultations between the Berlin and Helsinki governments after it asked the German government for a bailout to tackle financial problems caused by the scarcity of gas and sky-rocketing price. State-dominated Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE holds a 78% stake.

Uniper has storage facilities at Etzel, Epe, Bierwang and Breitbrunn, among other places.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray & Simon Cameron-Moore)

