Uniper details 2023, 2024 German and Nordic power hedging

By comparison, the German wholesale benchmark price for round-the-clock power from all generation sources in 2023 closed at 368 euros TRDEBYZ3 on Wednesday, and 2024 at 253.5 euros TRDEBYZ4, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The price discrepancy comes from far pricier fuel elements in the overall wholesale level that includes gas-generated power where the feedstock was at sky-high levels whereas hydropower hinges mostly on weather patterns.

Uniper, which is majority owned by Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE, had made a 57 euros average loss for 85% of German 2022 output as of the end of September.

Uniper also operates coal, gas-fired, nuclear, wind and solar power generation plants across Europe.

Regarding Nordic region prices, Uniper said it sold 55% of Nordic nuclear and hydropower for 2023 and 20% of 2024 Nordic output in these product categories at averages of 30 euros/MWh and 29 euros respectively, having achieved 12 euros for 85% of Nordic region 2022 output as of end-Sept.

($1 = 1.0188 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

