Uniper considering legal options over sale of assets in Russia

Adds details, background

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE said on Friday that it was considering all legal options over the sale of its assets in Russia.

"In recent months, it has become apparent that the Russian government is unwilling to allow certain companies, including Uniper, to dispose of its investments in Russia," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

"Uniper is examining all options to take legal action against these actions by Russia," the spokesperson added.

Russia has steadily tightened exit requirements since Western companies started leaving soon after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Executives say navigating the rules is becoming harder.

Some foreign companies trying to exit Russia are facing a big jump in costs as Moscow is demanding bigger discounts on the price tags of assets they want to sell, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Uniper said the forced administration of its Russian division Unipro had "deprived Uniper of the fundamental ownership rights to its investment."

The company said it expected a decision in its arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom Export next year.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More and Thomas Escritt)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.