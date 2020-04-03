Uniper chairman resigns after Fortum takes majority - source

Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

DUESSELDORF, Germany/FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE Supervisory Board Chairman Bernhard Reutersberg is stepping down from his post, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, only weeks after Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE acquired a majority in the German energy group.

Reutersberg has served as Uniper's chairman since it was spun off from former parent E.ON EONGn.DE in 2016 and led the board during the group's resistance against Fortum's takeover efforts.

Uniper declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Edward Taylor)

