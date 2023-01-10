Uniper CEO, COO to resign from management board

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive and chief operating officer at German utility Uniper UN01.DE will resign from the management board this year due to the majority takeover of the company by the German government, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach and Chief Operating Officer David Bryson said they were willing to continue performing their duties until suitable replacements have been appointed, said the statement.

The supervisory board has already started the succession process, and successors will be announced in due course, it said .

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

