Uniper believes it can still make payments in line with sanctions -spokesperson

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for Uniper UN01.DE said on Monday that the German utility believes it can continue to make payments in accordance with sanctions based on an initial assessment.

The spokesperson added that the company was in close contact with the German government on the issue and could not give more detailed comment.

The European Commission said on Friday that EU companies may be able to work around Russia's demand to receive gas payments in roubles without breaching sanctions if they pay in euros or dollars which are then converted into the Russian currency.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

