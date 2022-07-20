Uniper bail-out could be discussed with German chancellor on Friday -Handelsblatt

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Details of a Uniper UN01.DE bail-out could be discussed at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, daily Handelsblatt said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

A rescue package for Uniper must be agreed by July 25, when the German utility could face more serious funding issues as a result of reduced gas supplies from Russia, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Shields)

