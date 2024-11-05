Uniper 9-month Profit, Sales Plunge; Confirms FY24 Guidance

(RTTNews) - German energy company Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK) reported Tuesday that its net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was 841 million euros, sharply lower than prior year's restated 9.79 billion euros.

Earnings per share fell to 1.92 euros from 23.47 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 1.28 billion euros, compared to prior year's 3.74 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT was 1.72 billion euros, down from 5.49 billion euros last year. Uniper generated adjusted EBITDA of 2.18 billion euros, significantly below prior year's 6.09 billion euros.

The prior year results reflected successful optimization transactions relating to gas replacement procurement in conjunction with undelivered gas from Russia.

Sales plunged to 48.26 billion euros from 75.34 billion euros in the prior year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, Uniper continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of 2.4 billion euros, and adjusted net income of 1.5 billion euros.

