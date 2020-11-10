Markets

Uniper 9-month Adj. Profit Rises; Reaffirms Earnings Forecast

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Uniper reported adjusted EBIT of 405 million euros for the first nine months of 2020, compared to 203 million euros, last year. Nine-month adjusted net income was at 308 million euros compared to 82 million euros, prior year.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted EBIT of 800 million euros to 1 billion euros and adjusted net income of 600 million euros to 800 million euros. The company continues to target a dividend payout of 500 million euros.

Uniper CFO Sascha Bibert said: "Our nine-month earnings significantly surpassed the prior-year figure, and we expected a weak third quarter. We remain on course to achieve our full-year targets."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular