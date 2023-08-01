News & Insights

Uniper 2023 outlook based on exceptional circumstances - CFO

August 01, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Uniper's UN01.DE 2023 outlook, which targets operating earnings and net profit in a mid-single-digit billion euro range, is based on exceptional circumstances and is not expected to continue in the long run, CFO Jutta Doenges said on Tuesday.

CEO Michael Lewis said it was not possible to give a forecast for normalised earnings beyond this year, speaking in a call with investors following final results for the first half of 2023.

