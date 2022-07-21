Uniper: Russian gas deliveries at 40% of nominated volumes

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, on Thursday said Russia delivered around 40% of contractually agreed gas volumes, in line with resumed supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The company has been hit by falling supplies from Gazprom GAZP.MM because it has to buy from alternative sources at much higher prices.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.