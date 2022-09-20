Uniper: parties discussing Germany taking significant majority stake

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper UN01.DE said that all parties involved in stabilization measure discussions are also looking into a possible capital increase that would lead to the German government taking a significant majority stake in the ailing gas importer, said a spokesperson for the company on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.