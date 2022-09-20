Uniper: parties discussing Germany taking significant majority stake

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Germany's Uniper said that all parties involved in stabilization measure discussions are also looking into a possible capital increase that would lead to the German government taking a significant majority stake in the ailing gas importer, said a spokesperson for the company on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper UN01.DE said that all parties involved in stabilization measure discussions are also looking into a possible capital increase that would lead to the German government taking a significant majority stake in the ailing gas importer, said a spokesperson for the company on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters