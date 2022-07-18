Uniper: How long 2 bln euro credit facility will last depends on market

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Embattled German utility Uniper UN01.DE said that how long a 2 billion euro ($2.02 billion) credit facility it drew down earlier Monday would depend on how the market develops.

