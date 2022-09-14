Uniper: Germany could take majority stake

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The German government could end up taking a majority in ailing gas importer Uniper UN01.DE, the company said on Wednesday, pointing to losses that have grown since an initial rescue deal was agreed in July.

So far, Germany had planned to take a 30% stake in Uniper, but the company said discussions, which also include Finnish parent Fortum FORTUM.HE, now also included a "straight equity increase that would result in a significant majority participation".

Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach had in July flagged the possibility that the German government could theoretically end up holding more than 50% of the company.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.