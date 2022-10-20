US Markets
Unions, Stellantis, Iveco, Ferrari, CNH Industrial to start wage talks in Italy on Oct 26

Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Italy's unions will meet representatives of Stellantis, Iveco, Ferrari and CNH Industrial on Oct. 26 to start talks over wage increases, UILM union's Gianluca Ficco said on Thursday.

On Wednesday FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM and AQCF unions said their delegates had approved a proposal presented last week by their leaders to seek a wage rise of 8.4% for next year from the four industrial groups.

