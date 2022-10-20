Unions, Stellantis, Iveco, Ferrari, CNH Industrial to start wage talks in Italy on Oct 26

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italy's unions will meet representatives of Stellantis STLA.MI, Iveco IVG.MI, Ferrari RACE.MI and CNH Industrial CNHI.MI on Oct. 26 to start talks over wage increases, UILM union's Gianluca Ficco said on Thursday.

On Wednesday FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM and AQCF unions said their delegates had approved a proposal presented last week by their leaders to seek a wage rise of 8.4% for next year from the four industrial groups.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)

