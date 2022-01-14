Unions cleared to give Sibanye-Stillwater strike notice in S. Africa gold wage dispute

Adds details on wage offers, context

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's labour arbitration body has cleared unions to give Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J notice of a strike after the two sides failed to resolve a dispute over wages for gold mine workers, the company said on Friday.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which has been mediating between Sibanye and unions, declared the dispute unresolved as of Dec. 21 and issued a certificate on Monday allowing the unions to give strike notice.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA have been negotiating as a united coalition for the first time.

Sibanye's current offer would mean an increase of 520 rand ($33.96) per month in the first year of the agreement, 610 rand per month in the second and 640 rand per month in the third year for certain categories of miners.

The coalition of unions has demanded a 1,000-rand per month wage hike for the lowest-paid worker in each of the three years.

Sibanye said it will continue to engage with the unions to reach a "fair and reasonable" agreement.

