Unions cleared to give Sibanye-Stillwater strike notice in S. Africa gold wage dispute

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's labour arbitration body has cleared unions to give Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J notice of a strike after the two sides failed to resolve a dispute over wages for gold mine workers, the company said on Friday.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which has been mediating between Sibanye and unions, declared the dispute unresolved as of December 21 and issued a certificate on Monday allowing the unions to give strike notice.

Sibanye said it will continue to engage with unions to reach an agreement.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Nelson Banya, Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

