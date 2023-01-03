Unions at Polish coal miner JSW demand 25% pay rise

Corrects month in final paragraph to November, not December

WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Unions at Polish coal mining company JSW JSW.WA are demanding a 25% pay rise, they said on Tuesday, threatening strike action as wages struggle to keep up with rising prices in emerging Europe's largest economy.

Inflation in Poland repeatedly hit levels unseen since the 1990s in 2022, fuelling demands for higher pay.

"A salary increase in 2023 is not an expectation of trade unions, but a necessity in the era of inflation and the huge increase in the cost of living," the unions said in a post on Facebook.

"The demand for a 25% wage increase through the introduction of new tables of basic wage rates must apply from January 1, 2023."

The unions said they were giving JSW three days to respond.

A JSW spokesperson declined to comment.

Workers at JSW received a 10% pay rise in 2022. The company also agreed with unions to spend a maximum of 480 million zlotys ($108.6 million) on one-time bonuses.

Polish inflation was 17.5% in November, according to statistics office data.

($1 = 4.4202 zlotys)

