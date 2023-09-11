Unionized Wood River workers prepare for contract vote, strike possible -union

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Unionized refinery workers at Phillips 66's PSX.N 356,000 barrel per day Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, are preparing to vote on a final contract proposal with the refiner, according to union leaders on Monday.

About 370 operators in the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 will be voting on whether to accept the proposal on Wednesday evening, union officials said.

The union has been in federal negotiations with the refiner since earlier this summer.

If workers do not vote to ratify the contract on Wednesday the union will vote the following week on whether to strike, union representatives said.

The union's current contract has been extended until Sept. 15 at 5 pm.

"Phillips 66 values our good relationship with the union, and we are committed to engaging in good-faith bargaining," a company spokesperson said, adding it believes the company’s offer satisfies that goal.

The union rejected a company proposal earlier this summer, seeking additional benefits for holiday and vacation hours and pay, among other benefits, union representatives said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Chris Reese)

