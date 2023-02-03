Union workers go on strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Union-represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co's ADM.N large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday

The striking workers oversee the power co-generation plant at the central Illinois facility that processes corn and soybeans into food, animal feed and biofuels.

Teamsters Local 916 has more than 4,000 members in Illinois. The union did not immediately say how many members were on strike.

ADM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.