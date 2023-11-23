Union withdraws industrial action at BHP's Pilbara iron ore operations

Adds background, further comments from union spokesman, BHP contact in paras 4-7

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A union representing train drivers at BHP's BHP.AX Pilbara iron ore operations in Western Australia has withdrawn industrial action ahead of an updated employment offer from the mining giant, a union representative told Reuters on Friday.

"In good faith we have decided that we would withdraw the action at this stage," Mining and Energy Union WA secretary Greg Busson told Reuters about the action slated for Friday.

Around 400 train drivers for the iron ore division said they would begin the action this week after rejecting an offer that they said fell short on consistancy of working schedules, camp standards and arbitration.

Drivers were set stop using a BHP app for roster changes, meaning each worker would have had to be contacted individually if the world's biggest miner wished to change their working hours. The action was not expected to disrupt production.

The union is expecting a revised offer from BHP on Monday at the latest, which it is set to put to a vote the following week, Busson said.

BHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has previously said the action would have raised an administrative burden. It also said it had put in place measures to mitigate any impact.

BHP's iron ore operations include four processing hubs and five mines that are linked by more than 1,000 km (621 miles) of rail and port facilities. The division accounted for $16.6 billion, or 60% of BHP's earnings before taxes last year.

