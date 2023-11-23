News & Insights

Union withdraws industrial action at BHP's Pilbara iron ore operations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 23, 2023 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A union representing train drivers at BHP's BHP.AX Pilbara iron ore operations in Western Australia has withdrawn industrial action slated for Friday as it waits for an updated employment offer from the mining giant, a union representative told Reuters.

"In good faith we have decided that we would withdraw the action at this stage," Mining and Energy Union WA secretary Greg Busson told Reuters.

Around 400 train drivers for the iron ore division said they would begin industrial action this week after rejecting an offer that they said fell short on working schedules. The action was not expected to disrupt production.

