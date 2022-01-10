US Markets
SBUX

Union wins representation at second Starbucks store in New York

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSAY DEDARIO

A second Starbucks Corp location in Buffalo, New York, has become unionized after the federal labor board on Monday certified the results of last month's election there.

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A second Starbucks Corp SBUX.O location in Buffalo, New York, has become unionized after the federal labor board on Monday certified the results of last month's election there.

Several ballots were in dispute for the Genesee Street location, but the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) agreed with the Workers United union that certain ballots should be tossed out, making the final vote 15-9 in favor of the union.

The global coffee chain has 10 days to challenge the NLRB's decision.

A Starbucks spokesman said the company is evaluating its options and believes the employees whose ballots were set aside should be able to vote.

"We've been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us at Starbucks, and that conviction has not changed," he said.

If the decision remains standing, it would mark only the second company-owned Starbucks location in the United States to form a union.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular