US Markets
SBUX

Union wins representation at second Starbucks store in New York

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSAY DEDARIO

A second Starbucks Corp location in Buffalo, New York has become unionized after the federal labor board on Monday certified the results of last month's election there.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - A second Starbucks Corp SBUX.O location in Buffalo, New York has become unionized after the federal labor board on Monday certified the results of last month's election there.

The company has 10 days to challenge the decision by the National Labor Relations Board.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chris Reese)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular