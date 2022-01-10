Union wins representation at second Starbucks store in New York

Jan 10 (Reuters) - A second Starbucks Corp SBUX.O location in Buffalo, New York has become unionized after the federal labor board on Monday certified the results of last month's election there.

The company has 10 days to challenge the decision by the National Labor Relations Board.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chris Reese)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.