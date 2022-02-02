Union to weigh next steps in talks for U.S. refinery worker contract -message

HOUSTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) will conduct meetings on Thursday to consider the next steps in negotiations with energy companies for a new contract covering workers at U.S. refineries, chemical plants and oil pipelines, according to a message on Wednesday sent to members that was seen by Reuters.

The USW and Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N, the lead oil industry negotiator, agreed on Monday night to halt talks for a new contract, and the union extended the current contract on a rolling-24-hour basis.

