Union suspends dispute with British Airways over check-in staff pay

July 7 (Reuters) - British labour union Unite said on Thursday an industrial dispute affecting the check-in staff of British Airways at London's Heathrow airport has been suspended after both parties reached a deal over pay.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

