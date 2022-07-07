Commodities

Union suspends dispute with British Airways over check-in staff pay

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

British labour union Unite said on Thursday an industrial dispute affecting the check-in staff of British Airways at London's Heathrow airport has been suspended after both parties reached a deal over pay.

