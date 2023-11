LIMA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A workers union at Peru's large Las Bambas copper mine, owned by China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK, started a three-day strike on Sunday, a source close to the company said.

The strike was peaceful and "partial compliance" was observed, the source added.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.