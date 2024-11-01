News & Insights

Union Steel Holdings Appoints New Independent Directors

November 01, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Union Steel Holdings Limited (SG:ZB9) has released an update.

Union Steel Holdings Limited has announced significant changes in its board composition, effective November 1, 2024. The company appointed Mr. Ong Beng Chye as Lead Independent Director and Mr. Tan Peng Chin Joseph Haydn as Independent Director, both taking on key roles in various committees. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen the company’s governance and oversight.

