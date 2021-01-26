Cryptocurrencies

Union Square Ventures to Allocate 30% of New $250M Fund to Crypto-Related Investments

Kevin Reynolds
Union Square Ventures' Fred Wilson, left, with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, at Consensus 2019.

Union Square Ventures said it will invest roughly 30% of its freshly minted $250 million 2021 Core Fund in crypto-related investments as it has with other recent funds.

  • The venture capital firm, known for bets on Twitter, Tumblr and Coinbase, said in a blog post written by Managing Partner Andy Weissman that planned crypto-related investments “will include holding tokens directly as well as equity in early-stage blockchain-related projects.”
  • “We believe the opportunity to decentralize systems is still in early stages, seeing adoption tailwinds and with a lot of interesting new activity,” Weissman wrote. 
  • USV said it’s also interested in ventures that are finding new ways to broaden access to learning and healthcare.

