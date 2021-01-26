Union Square Ventures to Allocate 30% of New $250M Fund to Crypto-Related Investments
Union Square Ventures said it will invest roughly 30% of its freshly minted $250 million 2021 Core Fund in crypto-related investments as it has with other recent funds.
- The venture capital firm, known for bets on Twitter, Tumblr and Coinbase, said in a blog post written by Managing Partner Andy Weissman that planned crypto-related investments “will include holding tokens directly as well as equity in early-stage blockchain-related projects.”
- “We believe the opportunity to decentralize systems is still in early stages, seeing adoption tailwinds and with a lot of interesting new activity,” Weissman wrote.
- USV said it’s also interested in ventures that are finding new ways to broaden access to learning and healthcare.
Related Stories
- Union Square Ventures
- Numerai Raises $3M in Another NMR Token Sale With Union Square Ventures, Placeholder
- USV’s Albert Wenger on the World After Capital
- VC Deals in Crypto Remained Steady but Amount Invested Fell in 2019: Report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- China’s Blockchain-Based Service Network to Integrate Central Bank Digital Currency
- Pirated Academic Database Sci-Hub Is Now on the ‘Uncensorable Web’
- Grayscale Raises $700M+ in a Day, Its Largest Daily Asset Raise Ever
- Biden Confirms Crypto-Savvy Gary Gensler Will Lead Financial Policy Transition Team