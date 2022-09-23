Commodities
JBLU

Union seeks representation election for 3,000 JetBlue ground workers

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said Friday it is filing an application seeking an election to represent about 3,000 JetBlue ground workers.

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said Friday it is filing an application seeking an election to represent about 3,000 JetBlue ground workers.

Th union will file an application with the National Mediation Board (NMB). The union argues JetBlue workers are receiving below-standard industry pay rates and benefits. JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular